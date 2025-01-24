Opposition Party Urges Constitutional Court to Put Brakes on Acting President's Acts of Destroying Constitution

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) has urged the Constitutional Court to put the brakes on Acting President Choi Sang-mok's acts of destroying the Constitution as the court is set to rule on Choi's failure to appoint a court justice.DP Secretary General Kim Yun-duck made the urge on Sunday in a press briefing at the National Assembly, calling for the court's "stern ruling" against Choi's selective appointments of Constitutional Court justices.Kim strongly criticized the ruling People Power Party (PPP) for raising groundless allegations and slander against some of the court justices, urging the PPP to immediately stop attempts to weaken the judiciary and build up excuses to refuse to accept the court's possible decision upholding the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.The opposition party made the call as the court is set to issue a ruling on Monday on whether the acting president's failure to appoint Ma as Constitutional Court Justice is unconstitutional.On December 31, Choi approved the appointment of two justices – Chung Kye-sun and Cho Han-chang, but deferred the appointment of Ma, citing the need for a bipartisan compromise.Rep. Kim, however, said that the party is not discussing impeachment of the acting president in relation to his veto of an opposition-led bill aimed at investigating Yoon over insurrection charges.