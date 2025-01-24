Cold Wave Grips Nation; Heavy Snow Expected in Some Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation is experiencing a cold wave on Monday even though it is Ipchun, a date on the lunar calendar that traditionally marks the onset of spring.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, afternoon highs for Monday are forecast to plunge by around ten degrees Celsius from the previous day, ranging from minus six degrees to five degrees above zero.The mercury is expected to stay below the freezing point in parts of the nation, with minus two degrees Celsius forecast for Seoul.Temperatures are expected to dip further on Tuesday, with morning lows forecast to plunge to minus 13 degrees in Seoul, or minus 20 degrees with the wind chill factor.Heavy snow is in the forecast for parts of the nation until Wednesday.Mountainous areas of Jeju Island can expect up to 40 centimeters of snow, while North Jeolla Province could see up to 25 centimeters.Western coastal areas of South Chungcheong Province are likely to receive up to 15 centimeters of snow between Monday and Wednesday.