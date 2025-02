Photo : KBS News

South Korean golfer Kim A-lim won the LPGA season opener on Sunday for her third LPGA Tour title.Kim won the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Florida, closing with 20-under 268.Kim finished the fourth round at five-under 67 and captured the title by two shots over Nelly Korda from the United States.It is Kim’s third career LPGA title and her second in three months, after a victory at the Lotte Championship in November.For the latest victory, Kim received a prize of 300-thousand dollars.