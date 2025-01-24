Opposition Leader Proposes Special Parliamentary Trade Committee to Address US Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung has proposed creating a special trade committee at the National Assembly to actively deal with the impact of U.S. tariffs through bipartisan efforts.The DP chair made the proposal Monday during the party’s Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly, saying the global trade war is starting faster than expected.Expressing hope for a positive response to his proposal from the ruling People Power Party, Lee stressed that the ruling and opposition parties cannot act separately in the face of a national crisis but must seek measures to help South Korean businesses and advance the nation’s interests.The DP chair also repeated earlier calls for the ruling party to join discussions on a supplementary budget.Lee said that if the ruling party is genuinely willing to draw up a supplementary budget, it must immediately launch related discussions within a consultative body consisting of representatives of the government and rival parties.