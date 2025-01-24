Police Trying to Raid Presidential Security Service

Photo : YONHAP News

The police are trying to raid the office of the Presidential Security Service as part of their ongoing investigation into the agency’s alleged role in obstructing the arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol last month.The National Office of Investigation under the police said Monday that investigators were dispatched to the secret service agency to search the premises and seize materials for their investigation, which centers on secret service vice chief Kim Sung-hoon and on Lee Kwang-woo, the head of the agency’s protection bureau.The investigators are standing by and are expected to seek discussions with secret service officials before proceeding with the raid.Kim and Lee, both seen as hard-liners, are suspected of blocking the anti-corruption agency’s attempts to execute an arrest warrant for Yoon last month.Last month the police requested pretrial detention warrants for the two officials, accusing them of obstructing investigators from performing their official duties, but the prosecution refused and called for a supplementary investigation.