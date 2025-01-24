Joint Inspection Begins after Air Busan Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities have launched a joint inspection in response to the fire that broke out on an Air Busan plane at Gimhae International Airport a week ago.The on-site inspection started at 9:30 a.m. Monday and involved a joint team comprising experts from the Transport Ministry’s Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Committee, the National Forensic Service, the Korea Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the National Fire Agency.The French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety also joined the inspection under International Civil Aviation Organization regulations requiring the country that manufactured and designed an aircraft involved in an accident to participate in related investigations.About ten officials will enter the aircraft to conduct the inspection due to safety issues.As the fire is suspected to have started in an overhead luggage compartment, the inspection is expected to focus on that area.The fire broke out last Tuesday while the plane was preparing for takeoff at Gimhae International Airport in Busan.All 176 people aboard were evacuated safely, although seven sustained minor injuries.