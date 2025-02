Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court said acting President Choi Sang-mok must abide by its rulings even if they are unfavorable to him, and that he would be acting illegally and unconstitutionally if he failed to do so.The court issued the opinion Monday morning as it is set to rule on the constitutionality of Choi’s decision to withhold the appointment of Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk.The court said it has no authority to force the acting president to follow its decisions, but added that this does not mean Choi does not have to follow those decisions.It refused to answer the question of whether Choi can be charged with abandonment of duties under the Criminal Act if he does not follow the Constitutional Court’s decision.The court is scheduled to deliver its ruling at 2 p.m. Monday on a case filed by Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik against Choi and a petition filed by a lawyer.