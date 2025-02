Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has postponed its ruling on whether acting President Choi Sang-mok violated the Constitution or infringed on the National Assembly’s authority in deferring the appointment of Ma Eun-hyuk as the ninth Constitutional Court justice.The court announced on Monday that the competence dispute has been postponed and will resume at 2 p.m. next Monday.The Constitutional Court was originally scheduled to announce its ruling at 2 p.m. this Monday, but decided on the postponement after the justices deliberated on the matter in the morning.National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik had filed the request for adjudication of the competence dispute, arguing that acting President Choi infringed on the National Assembly’s right to select Constitutional Court justices.Choi appointed two justices in December but held off on appointing Ma, citing the need for a bipartisan agreement.