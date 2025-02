Photo : YONHAP News

Police investigating the riot at the Seoul Western District Court last month have booked controversial far-right pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon as a suspect in an insurrection case.According to the Korean National Police Agency’s national security investigation division on Monday, Jeon was booked in connection with the riot at the court.But the police have yet to say whether Jeon was summoned for questioning.In addition to Jeon, the police added that several YouTubers are being sought over potential roles in the riot.So far, 99 individuals have been apprehended over the riot, with 63 currently in custody and 36 under investigation without detention.