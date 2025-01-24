Detained President Urges Visiting Lawmakers to Unite Ruling Camp

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has stressed the need for the ruling People Power Party to unite and give hope to the people of South Korea, including young adults.Ruling party Rep. Na Kyung-won told reporters Yoon made the statement when she and other senior party lawmakers, including interim chief Kwon Young-se, visited him at the Seoul Detention Center on Monday.Na quoted Yoon as saying he had declared martial law with a heavy sense of responsibility after he could no longer stand by and watch state affairs being paralyzed due to what he termed a “parliamentary dictatorship.”She also said Yoon told the visiting lawmakers he is relieved that through his martial law bid, the people came to realize the various ways the main opposition Democratic Party had incapacitated state affairs at its own discretion.Na added that the president expressed serious concerns about the country, as well as the world economy and pending global issues.