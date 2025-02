Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul issued the first cold wave advisories of the year on Monday.The Seoul Metropolitan Government said a cold wave warning has been issued for the northeastern parts of the city as of 9 a.m., while a cold wave watch is in place for the rest of the capital.With such advisories in place, the city government said it will run a comprehensive support situation room in cooperation with all 25 districts in the capital and provide 24-hour emergency management.A cold wave warning is issued when morning lows are forecast to drop by more than 15 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days, while a cold wave watch is issued when lows are set to stay below minus 12 degrees Celsius for two straight days.The Seoul government will also issue a “freeze alert” for water meters from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Thursday.