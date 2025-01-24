Acting President Vows to Mobilize All Resources in Response to US Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has vowed to mobilize all available means to minimize any negative impact on South Korea’s economy from the U.S. government’s tariff plans.Choi made the pledge Monday during a luncheon meeting with export companies, where he said tensions are rising since U.S. President Donald Trump imposed significant tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China.Choi said Seoul will communicate with Washington via various channels to have its position fully reflected while continuing communication with the Mexican and Canadian governments, as well as South Korean companies operating in those countries.The government earlier unveiled plans to provide 360 trillion won in export finance to secure liquidity for South Korean exporters.That’s nearly 245-point-five billion U.S. dollars.The government also plans to inject two-point-nine trillion won into projects to support exports, including overseas exhibitions, and expand trading networks in emerging markets, including the Middle East and Latin America, to diversify exports.