Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s stock market has weakened, giving up gains made in January, in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to slap significant tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China.The Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell three-point-08 percent to two-thousand 439-point-89 at one point on Monday morning, posting a decline of between two percent and three percent throughout the day.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ dropped three-point-19 percent during the early hours of trading to stand at 705-point-06.After closing at two-thousand-536-point-80 on January 24, the KOSPI plunged nearly 100 points in just two trading days, returning to where it was on January 3.The KOSDAQ also approached the figures posted January 3.