Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark KOSPI plunged more than two-point-five percent to fall below two-thousand-460 Monday amid the Trump administration's mounting tariff pressures.The main bourse shed 63-point-42 points, or two-point-52 percent to close at two-thousand-453-point-95.The KOSPI, which started Monday at two-thousand-468-point-74, down one-point-93 percent from Friday, continued to decline, plummeting to two-thousand-437-point-61 at one point during the day.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also lost 24-point-49 points, or three-point-36 percent, to end the day's trading at 703-point-eight.