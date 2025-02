Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry says it is closely watching the U.S. government’s federal crackdown against illegal immigration, launched since Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.A ministry official said Monday that Seoul is monitoring the growing concerns in the Korean American community.U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement(ICE), under the Department of Homeland Security, has begun arresting foreign nationals around the country.Tensions have escalated in the Korean American community since the White House announced that ICE Atlanta arrested a South Korean last Tuesday.The individual has been convicted of nine counts of possession or control of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct.A ministry official said the ministry is aware of the arrest and is providing necessary consular support.