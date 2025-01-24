Yoon’s Criminal Insurrection Trial Set to Begin Feb. 20

Photo : KBS News

The criminal trial for President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been indicted on charges of leading an insurrection in connection with the martial law incident, will begin later this month.According to sources in the judicial community on Monday, the Seoul Central District Court, which will try the case, has scheduled the first preparatory hearing on February 20.The president is accused of conspiring with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and others to start a riot and undermine the nation’s Constitution by unconstitutionally and unlawfully declaring martial law.Yoon is also suspected of mobilizing the military and the police in a bid to block access to the National Assembly and prevent the passage of a motion to revoke martial law, while seeking the arrest and detention of key political figures and election watchdog employees.After taking over the case from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO), a special team under the prosecution indicted Yoon on January 26 without interrogating the president.