Interior Ministry Checks Response Measures amid Worsening Cold Snap, Heavy Snow Warnings

The interior ministry has checked the nation’s response capabilities amid a cold snap that is expected to worsen, with heavy snow forecast in most parts of the country.During a meeting on Monday led by Vice Minister for Disaster and Safety Management Lee Han-kyung, the ministry inspected preparations by local government and related agencies and discussed ways to minimize damage to life and property.Attendees at the meeting resolved that related agencies will frequently share weather information, exert full efforts in operating an emergency response system, and concentrate on ensuring the safety of vulnerable groups and outdoor laborers.Officials also plan to take precautionary steps and clear snow from the roads to prevent traffic and pedestrian accidents.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, a cold wave alert is in place for the provinces of Gyeonggi, Gangwon, North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang, and a preliminary heavy snow alert is in effect for the Chungcheong, Jeolla and Jeju regions.The snow, which began along the western coast of South Chungcheong Province and the southwestern Jeolla region on Monday, is expected to expand to the capital area and the southeastern Gyeongsang provinces through Wednesday.Up to 20 centimeters are forecast for the Jeolla region, up to ten centimeters for South Chungcheong Province and up to five centimeters for the Gyeongsang region.Morning lows on Tuesday are expected to drop to between minus 15 and minus five degrees Celsius.