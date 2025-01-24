On-Site Inspection Regarding Air Busan Fire to be Completed on Mon.

Photo : YONHAP News

An on-site inspection regarding the fire that broke out on board an Air Busan plane, as it tried to take off from Gimhae International Airport last week, is expected to be completed on Monday.A joint investigation team, comprising a committee from the transport ministry, National Forensic Service and authorities from France, began the inspection surrounding the France-based Airbus aircraft at 10 a.m. Monday.The team took photos of collected evidence, categorized items listing and conducted analysis with the naked eye, before sending the evidence for a thorough analysis and detailed identification.Starting Tuesday, investigators from South Korea and France are expected to convene a meeting for two days to check up on the ongoing investigation and to exchange opinions.The tail section of the Air Busan flight caught fire while preparing a takeoff for Hong Kong last Tuesday night, after which all 176 people onboard evacuated safely with seven sustaining minor injuries.There is speculation that the fire may have started from a portable supplementary battery or electronic device carried on board by one of the passengers.