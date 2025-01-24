White House Seeks to Promote Legitimacy of Trump's Tariffs in Reference to S. Korean Businesses

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House is seeking to promote the legitimacy of tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China as the administration faces backlash at home and abroad, by referring to cases involving South Korean companies.In a press release on Sunday, the White House said the 25-percent tariff on steel imports imposed during President Donald Trump's first term in office created over four-thousand jobs in the U.S., stressing that tariffs help bolster the American economy, raise wages and create employment.It said tariffs also bring back manufacturing to the U.S., referring to the CEO of Hyundai Motor saying investment in the U.S. is the best antidote against potential tariffs while promoting Hyundai's 13-billion-U.S. dollar investment in the state of Georgia.The White House mentioned media reports that Hyundai Steel was considering a plant construction in America.The press release also claimed that Samsung Electronics was reviewing the relocation of its dryer production from Mexico to South Carolina and LG Electronics its refrigerator business to Tennessee following Trump's tariffs against Mexico.