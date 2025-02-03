Prosecutors Accuse Pres. Yoon of Starting Riot undermining Domestic Tranquility in Indictment

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors accused President Yoon Suk Yeol of starting a riot that undermined domestic tranquility when he proclaimed martial law.According to the 101-page indictment obtained by the office of main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Kim Yong-min on Monday, the prosecution said Yoon proclaimed the unconstitutional and unlawful martial law aimed at subverting the rule of law.The state agency alleged that Yoon ordered the military and the police to block parliament, the state election watchdog and the DP headquarters, and established a plan to unlawfully arrest and detain politicians and election watchdog officials.The agency said Yoon attempted to block lawmakers from revoking martial law and paralyze parliament, before establishing an emergency legislative body, thereby destroying systems of popular sovereignty, parliamentarism, political parties, election management and judiciary.It said the president mobilized one-thousand-605 armed soldiers and three-thousand-790 police officers, ordering them to occupy the related institutions.