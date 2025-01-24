Menu Content

Politics

Court Postpones Ruling on Constitutionality of Acting Pres. Choi's Justice Appointment Deferment

Written: 2025-02-03 19:24:00Updated: 2025-02-03 19:24:29

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court postponed its ruling on the constitutionality of acting President Choi Sang-mok's decision to defer the appointment of justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk to the nine-member bench.

Just two hours before it was expected to rule on Monday, the court said it has decided to resume oral arguments at 2 p.m. next Monday for an adjudication on competence dispute filed by National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik.

The court, which initially decided to rule after one argument hearing last month, is thought to have accepted the acting president's request to resume the hearings.

The court, which rejected Choi's earlier request, said Monday that the resumption was decided in consideration of procedural guarantee of rights and other matters.

The court has also postponed a ruling on a constitutional petition filed by lawyer Kim Jung-hwan, with a new date yet to be announced.

The point in dispute is whether Choi failed to fulfill his duty in violation of the Constitution by appointing only two of the three nominees put forth by parliament on December 31, deferring a decision on Ma pending a bipartisan agreement.

The current vacancy on the bench could affect the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol, as consent by six justices would be necessary to uphold his impeachment motion passed by parliament.
