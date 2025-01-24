Cold Wave Grips Nation; Heavy Snow Forecast for Some Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

Parts of the country experienced their lowest temperatures of the season Tuesday morning amid a nationwide cold snap.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, temperatures dipped to around minus 20 degrees Celsius in the mountainous areas of Gangwon Province and minus 13 degrees in Seoul on Tuesday morning, with cold wave alerts issued nationwide.The mercury is expected to stay below the freezing point in the afternoon in most parts of the nation, ranging from minus seven degrees Celsius to two degrees above zero.Temperatures for Wednesday are expected to be similar or slightly lower, with morning lows ranging from minus 17 degrees Celsius to minus three degrees.Parts of the nation are likely to see snow fall at rates of one to three centimeters per hour, with heavy snow alerts in place for the Jeolla region and Jeju Island.Until Thursday morning, Ulleung and Dokdo islands can expect more than 50 centimeters of snow, while the mountainous areas of Jeju Island could see more than 40 centimeters and the Jeolla region more than 30 centimeters.