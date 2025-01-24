Trump Postpones Tariffs on Mexico, Canada for One Month

U.S. President Donald Trump decided to hold off on his threatened tariffs against Mexico and Canada for 30 days, just a day before the tariffs were set to take effect.
Trump made the decision Monday after both countries agreed to take steps to strengthen border security and clamp down on drug trafficking.
In a social media post after a phone call with Trump on Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there will be a pause on the proposed tariffs for at least 30 days.
Trudeau said his government will name a fentanyl czar, implement a one-point-three billion dollar plan to reinforce the border, and station ten-thousand troops at the border.
The announcement follows similar moves by Mexico earlier Monday after a phone call between Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.
On Saturday, Trump imposed 25 percent tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada and added a ten percent tariff on imports of Chinese goods.