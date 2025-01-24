Trump Postpones Tariffs on Mexico, Canada for One Month

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump decided to hold off on his threatened tariffs against Mexico and Canada for 30 days, just a day before the tariffs were set to take effect.Trump made the decision Monday after both countries agreed to take steps to strengthen border security and clamp down on drug trafficking.In a social media post after a phone call with Trump on Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there will be a pause on the proposed tariffs for at least 30 days.Trudeau said his government will name a fentanyl czar, implement a one-point-three billion dollar plan to reinforce the border, and station ten-thousand troops at the border.The announcement follows similar moves by Mexico earlier Monday after a phone call between Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.On Saturday, Trump imposed 25 percent tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada and added a ten percent tariff on imports of Chinese goods.