Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to launch an aviation safety innovation committee after the deadly Jeju Air crash in December and the recent Air Busan aircraft fire.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport plans to hold the committee’s inaugural meeting Tuesday afternoon in Seoul.The committee, an internal deliberation and advisory body within the ministry, is tasked with establishing measures to improve aviation safety.The committee is set to elect a chairperson and set its direction and goals at the inaugural meeting.It will operate for about ten weeks, until April, and will involve some 20 civilian experts in aviation safety and airports.The committee plans to devise measures to improve aviation safety by the end of March and hold a public hearing in early April before finalizing the measures.