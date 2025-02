Photo : YONHAP News

The number of weekly users of a new AI chatbot from the Chinese startup DeepSeek has surpassed one-point-two million in South Korea.According to data from market tracker Wiseapp Retail Goods on Tuesday, DeepSeek, released late last month, became the second-most-popular generative AI application in the country in the fourth week of January with one-point-21 million users.ChatGPT took the top spot with four-point-93 million users.Wrtn came in third with one-point-07 million users, followed by Adot, Perplexity and Microsoft Copilot.