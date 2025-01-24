Ruling Bloc Calls for Passage of Special Semiconductor Bill in February

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling People Power Party have urged the opposition parties to join their efforts to pass a special semiconductor bill, which would provide incentives to chipmakers, before the end of this month.Ruling party floor leader Kwon Seong-dong made the appeal Tuesday in a policy meeting with the government at the National Assembly, saying major countries such as the United States, China, Japan and Taiwan consider semiconductors a national security strategic industry and are providing full support.The bill would also exempt employers in the semiconductor industry from regulations limiting the workweek to a maximum of 52 hours, for workers in research and development roles.Calling for the swift parliamentary passage of the bill, the floor leader noted that those engaged in research and development at Chinese tech companies usually work 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week.Industry minister Ahn Duk-geun echoed the floor leader’s words, saying it is necessary to revise the blanket regulations limiting work hours for all industries, in the face of rapid changes in the global semiconductor market.