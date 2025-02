Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung has vowed active support for the country’s defense industry.In a social media post on Tuesday, Lee stressed the industry’s importance, saying it is not only a future growth engine for the country but also a means for countries around the world to enhance their war deterrence.He said his party will actively support and foster the country’s defense industry, praising its quality, price competitiveness, delivery time and maintenance support capabilities.Lee continued that South Korea’s K2 tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers and FA-50 fighter jets are just as good as rival models.He reiterated the need for continued investment in research and development in the industry to keep up with changes in battlefield environments and technology.