Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has expressed relief over the Trump administration’s decision to postpone its 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico for one month.In a meeting with economy-related ministers on Tuesday, Choi said it is a relief that the U.S. held off on the tariffs against the two nations.However, the acting president voiced concerns that South Korea’s economic uncertainties may increase if America's tariff measures and corresponding moves by other countries continue.Choi emphasized that the government will devise all possible measures to minimize any negative impact on the economy.The acting president also said the government will actively communicate with officials in the Trump administration to ensure that U.S. policies reflect South Korea’s position as much as possible.