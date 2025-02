Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has said the government will actively implement an economic response plan for the first quarter starting this week.The acting president made the announcement Tuesday during a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul, stressing the need to implement policies in a timely manner amid growing economic uncertainties.Choi said that the government will check the condition of the economy and the well-being of the general public every week during the first quarter.The acting president added that the government will produce and quickly implement at least one meaningful measure every week in key areas linked to people’s quality of life, such as jobs, housing, microfinance, prices, and industry-specific responses to tariff wars.Choi also called on the National Assembly to handle major bills this month, such as a special semiconductor bill.