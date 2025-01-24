Gov’t to Invest 1.178 Trillion Won to Develop Parts, Materials for Advanced Tech Industries

Photo : YONHAP News

The industry ministry announced on Tuesday that it plans to invest around one-point-18 trillion won this year to develop parts and materials for advanced technology industries such as semiconductors, displays and rechargeable batteries.The amount, about 800 million U.S. dollars, marks a three-point-two percent increase from last year’s figure.Under the plan, 136-point-one billion won will be invested in the development of parts and materials for the semiconductor industry, while 101-point-nine billion won will go to the display industry.The ministry will also inject 100-point-nine billion won into the rechargeable battery industry and 102-point-eight billion won into the biopharmaceutical industry.The combined figure for the development of parts and materials for the four industries amounts to 441-point-seven billion won.Another 736-point-six billion won has been allocated to develop parts and materials for the machinery, metal, automotive, chemical and aerospace industries.