Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Gov’t to Invest 1.178 Trillion Won to Develop Parts, Materials for Advanced Tech Industries

Written: 2025-02-04 12:22:46Updated: 2025-02-04 12:35:02

Gov’t to Invest 1.178 Trillion Won to Develop Parts, Materials for Advanced Tech Industries

Photo : YONHAP News

The industry ministry announced on Tuesday that it plans to invest around one-point-18 trillion won this year to develop parts and materials for advanced technology industries such as semiconductors, displays and rechargeable batteries. 

The amount, about 800 million U.S. dollars, marks a three-point-two percent increase from last year’s figure. 

Under the plan, 136-point-one billion won will be invested in the development of parts and materials for the semiconductor industry, while 101-point-nine billion won will go to the display industry.

The ministry will also inject 100-point-nine billion won into the rechargeable battery industry and 102-point-eight billion won into the biopharmaceutical industry.

The combined figure for the development of parts and materials for the four industries amounts to 441-point-seven billion won. 

Another 736-point-six billion won has been allocated to develop parts and materials for the machinery, metal, automotive, chemical and aerospace industries.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >