Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s mobile messenger service Kakao has announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI to use ChatGPT as part of its new artificial intelligence(AI) service.Kakao Chief Executive Officer Chung Shin-a made the announcement on Tuesday during a press event at a hotel in Seoul.Chung said Kakao intends to cooperate with OpenAI to make all services imaginable in the AI era a reality by securing the best AI technology.The CEO added that Kakao will incorporate ChatGPT into various services it plans to launch, including Kanana, a conversational AI messenger app.Chung stressed that the two companies are co-developing services for Kakao’s 50 million users.