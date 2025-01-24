Menu Content

101-Page Indictment Details Allegations against Yoon in Martial Law Case

Written: 2025-02-04 14:19:18Updated: 2025-02-04 14:47:46

Photo : YONHAP News

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution’s indictment of President Yoon Suk Yeol was made public on Monday.

The indictment, which spans 101 pages and accuses the president of leading an insurrection, details the evidence against Yoon and why the prosecution believes his martial law decree was unconstitutional and illegal.

In the indictment, the prosecution calls the martial law incident a “riot instigated by President Yoon using the military and police forces.”

It added that more than one-thousand-600 armed soldiers and around three-thousand-800 police officers were deployed to the National Assembly, the National Election Commission and the Democratic Party headquarters.

It concludes by saying that martial law was implemented for the purpose of disrupting the rule of law and undermining the democratic system.

The indictment also detailed former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun’s alleged role in the martial law incident.

Right after Yoon declared martial law, Kim allegedly told key commanders in a meeting that anyone who didn't follow orders will be punished for mutiny. 

Furthermore, it cites alleged instructions from Yoon to block off a number of media outlets and a public opinion poll company at 12 a.m. December 4 and cut off their power and water through the fire department.
