Rival Parties to Hold High-Level National Policy Consultation Meeting Early Next Week

Written: 2025-02-04 14:27:36Updated: 2025-02-04 15:06:16

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) have agreed to hold a high-level national policy consultation meeting early next week.

Kim Sang-hoon, the PPP’s chief policymaker, and his DP counterpart Jin Sung-joon said Tuesday that the meeting will involve acting President Choi Sang-mok, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, PPP interim leader Kwon Young-se and DP leader Lee Jae-myung.

The meeting is expected to take place next Monday or Tuesday, with the two parties and the government working to finalize the schedule.

According to Jin, the national policy consultation meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss various issues regarding national governance.

The national policy consultation council held its second working-level meeting earlier in the day, with the policy chiefs of the ruling and main opposition parties, the minister of the office for government policy coordination and the chief of staff to the speaker in attendance, to address economic issues and other pressing matters.
