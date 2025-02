Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong will meet OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Softbank Group Chairman Son Jeong-ui in Seoul on Tuesday.Sources in the business community say the three-way gathering will be held at Samsung’s Seocho building.The meeting is likely to focus on opportunities for comprehensive cooperation with Samsung Electronics, after the American artificial intelligence(AI) research firm and the Japanese conglomerate agreed on a 500 billion dollar project called Stargate to develop AI data centers in the U.S.Son, who has maintained a close relationship with Lee since 2022, arrived in South Korea for the meeting earlier in the day.