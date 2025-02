Photo : KBS News

Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays have finalized their contract with South Korean infielder Kim Ha-seong.The Rays said Tuesday that Kim signed a two-year contract worth 29 million U.S. dollars, with performance bonuses that could potentially raise the full amount to 31 million dollars.Kim can opt out of the contract after the 2025 season.In a video press conference, Kim said he’s doing well after undergoing surgery and rehab following a shoulder injury sustained last season, adding that he’s grateful to the team for placing its trust in him.Kim played for the San Diego Padres from 2021 to 2024, achieving a .242 batting average with 47 home runs, 200 RBIs and 78 stolen bases in 540 Major League games.He won the 2023 Gold Glove Award as a utility player, becoming the first South Korean to attain the honor.