Ruling Bloc to Push Chip Bill at 4-Way Meeting, while Main Opposition Prioritizes Extra Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and rival political camps are set to hold a four-way national policy consultation meeting early next week.The chief policymakers of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) said their parties and the government agreed during working-level discussions on Tuesday to hold the gathering next Monday or Tuesday.The meeting will see the attendance of acting President Choi Sang-mok, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, PPP interim chief Kwon Young-se and DP leader Lee Jae-myung.The PPP’s chief policymaker, Kim Sang-hoon, said participants agreed to produce results at the upcoming gathering on issues discussed during this Tuesday’s meeting.The ruling bloc is said to have proposed during the working-level talks that the policy consultation meeting yield an agreement for parliament to pass three energy-related bills within the month, as well as a special bill on semiconductors that would provide incentives to chipmakers.The ruling camp also reportedly proposed that the upcoming meeting address the formation of special parliamentary committees on pension reform and constitutional amendments.The DP, for its part, is said to have proposed that the four-way meeting focus on economic policies and on drawing up a supplemental budget related to artificial intelligence and research and development.