Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has selected Kim Bong-sik, former head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, as a witness in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial.The top court’s acting president, Moon Hyung-bae, announced the decision Tuesday during Yoon’s fifth impeachment hearing, accepting a request from Yoon’s defense team.Moon added that the court will resummon Police Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho for questioning, after Cho didn't attend Yoon’s third impeachment hearing on January 21 citing health reasons.Cho and Kim were indicted on January 8 on charges of power abuse and playing major roles in an insurrection.They are accused of mobilizing police officers to seal off parliament when the country was under martial law, in line with Yoon’s orders.Yoon’s defense team has asked the top court to select 31 witnesses so far.Of the total, the court has selected eight witnesses, including Kim.