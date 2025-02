Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who will stand trial on charges of leading an insurrection in connection with the martial law incident, has asked the court handling his case to rescind his detention.Yoon’s defense team submitted the request to the Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday.The court will have seven days to respond to the request, unless otherwise specified.Under the Criminal Procedure Act, a court must rescind a detention at the request of the prosecution or defendant if the grounds for that detention do not exist or have ceased to exist.This means Yoon could go free if the court finds that he was detained without grounds or if the reasons that justified his detention no longer exist, such as the risk of him fleeing or destroying evidence.The Seoul Central District Court is scheduled to hold the first preparatory hearing in Yoon’s case on February 20.