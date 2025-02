Photo : YONHAP News

Former Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo refused to respond to most questions from the National Assembly’s legal representatives Tuesday during the fifth hearing in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial.Lee, who appeared as a witness, kept mum when asked whether he ordered the Capital Defense Command to force its way into parliament on December 3 and whether he got a call from Yoon when he issued that order.Lee said he is aware that the situation is serious but said he too is currently standing trial and asked for the court’s understanding about the limited answers he provided.A special prosecution team dedicated to the martial law probe indicted Lee in late December on charges of playing a major role in an insurrection, abusing his power, and obstructing others from exercising their rights.