Photo : YONHAP News

Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT developer OpenAI, met with a number of South Korean business leaders in Seoul on Tuesday amid the emergence of China’s DeepSeek as a major industry player.Altman met with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, SK Telecom CEO Ryu Young-sang and other senior SK executives to discuss ways to boost cooperation.He then sat down with Kim Chang-han, the CEO of Krafton, a video game publisher that ranks No. 1 in market capitalization among South Korean gaming companies and is making active investments in AI.Altman also met with Kakao Chief Executive Officer Chung Shin-a and announced a strategic partnership allowing Kakao to use ChatGPT as part of its new AI service.