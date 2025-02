Photo : YONHAP News

Team Korea arrived in the Chinese city of Harbin, where the ninth Asian Winter Games are set to be held for the first time in eight years.The team’s main delegation, led by Choi Hong-hoon, landed at Taiping International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.Athletes competing in ice hockey, short track speed skating, curling and speed skating began arriving Saturday, while others in alpine skiing, snowboard and freestyle skiing are scheduled to arrive on Wednesday.Some one-thousand-300 athletes representing 34 countries are expected to compete for 64 gold medals in eleven events.At the previous Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, Japan, in 2017, Team Korea ranked second with 16 gold, 18 silver and 16 bronze medals.This year’s opening ceremony will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Korean Standard Time, and the sporting event will run through February 14.