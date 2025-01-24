Samsung Chairman Meets with OpenAI, SoftBank Chiefs for Talks on Stargate AI Project

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong met with visiting OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son in Seoul on Tuesday for discussions on Samsung's cooperation in the Stargate AI initiative.U.S. President Donald Trump announced the 500-billion-dollar Stargate Project aimed at establishing a next-generation AI infrastructure and ecosystem based on integration of semiconductors and AI technology.OpenAI, SoftBank Group and Oracle have since founded the joint venture Stargate and are in the process of attracting investment.Altman, who denied plans to develop an AI-exclusive smartphone device with Samsung at an earlier event, entered Samsung headquarters without meeting with the press.Son, who landed at Gimpo International Airport Tuesday morning for the three-way meeting, said he planned to hold an updated discussion on the Stargate project and potential cooperation with Samsung.Following the meeting, Son said he had held good discussions, without further elaboration.