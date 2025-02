Photo : YONHAP News

A deluge of snow is being reported in the southwestern region of Jeolla and on the southernmost island of Jeju as most parts of the country is under a cold wave alert.According to weather authorities, up to 25 centimeters of snow is forecast to accumulate in North Jeolla Province until Thursday morning, and up to over 15 centimeters along the western coast of South Chungcheong Province.Up to 50 centimeters are expected on the easternmost island of Ulleung and Dokdo islets, as well as mountainous areas of Jeju.Morning lows on Wednesday are expected to range between minus 17 and minus three degrees Celsius, with the sensory temperature likely to plunge to as low as minus 20 degrees in some areas due to strong winds exceeding 15 meters per second.Daytime highs are expected to range between minus seven and four degrees above freezing.The cold snap is projected to continue throughout this week.