Ex-Commander Refuses to Testify regarding List of Political Figures to be Arrested under Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung refused to testify at President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial whether he had received a list of key political figures to be arrested and detained during martial law.Appearing as a witness at the fifth hearing of Yoon's trial on Tuesday, Yeo did not give a detailed response to the National Assembly team's question regarding the alleged list of 14 people from former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.Yeo said there seem to be differences in understanding orders from the former minister as they were delivered to his subordinates, adding that he cannot further testify as it concerns his criminal trial.Asked if he was aware of an order to first arrest main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung, former ruling People Power Party(PPP) chief Han Dong-hoon and parliamentary Speaker Woo Won-shik, Yeo said there are many testimonies in evidence records that counter such allegations.Yeo, however, admitted he had requested location information after delivering a list of figures to Police Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho around the time of martial law declaration.