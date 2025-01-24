Special Parliamentary Committee Holds Second Hearing on Treason Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

A special parliamentary committee formed to investigate treason allegations surrounding President Yoon Suk Yeol’s December 3 martial law decree held its second hearing on Tuesday.Opposition lawmakers raised suspicions that Presidential Security Service vice chief Kim Sung-hoon provided a secret phone to former Defense Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won, who has been indicted over allegations that he conspired to plan the martial law incident as a civilian.Main opposition Democratic Party Rep. Youn Kun-young said Kim gave the phone to Noh a day before Yoon declared martial law, suggesting Kim knew of the president’s plans in advance and took part in a conspiracy to put the nation under martial law.The ruling camp, for its part, took issue with remarks that former Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun made.Kwak had previously said that former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun told him to drag lawmakers out of the National Assembly, while Kim has said he instructed that “personnel” be taken out.The Korean words for “lawmakers” and “personnel” sound similar.Ruling People Power Party Rep. Lim Jong-deuk said Kwak made those remarks after being coaxed by the opposition camp.Kwak stood by his statement at Tuesday’s hearing, saying the president and the former defense minister had instructed that lawmakers be dragged out.