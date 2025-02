Photo : YONHAP News

The inflation rate climbed above two percent in January for the first time in five months.Statistics Korea said Wednesday that the country’s consumer price index stood at 115-point-71 in January, up two-point-two percent from a year earlier.It marks the largest on-year increase since July, when the index rose two-point-six percent.Consumer prices grew one-point-six percent in September, falling to the one percent range for the first time in three-and-a-half years and staying there for the next four months.The prices of agricultural, livestock and fishery products rose one-point-nine percent in January, while the prices of petroleum products rose seven-point-three percent year-on-year.Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose one-point-nine percent in January from a year earlier.