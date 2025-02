Photo : YONHAP News

The number of unsold homes increased dramatically in December due to a sharp increase in the housing supply in the previous month.According to data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Wednesday, the number of unsold homes across the nation totaled about 70-thousand as of December last year, up seven-point-seven percent or some five-thousand homes from a month earlier.The ministry attributed the rise to a steep increase in the housing supply in November, when nearly 30-thousand new homes were built, representing a year-on-year increase of 37-point-two percent.The number of houses that remained unsold after the completion of construction came to 21-thousand-480 nationwide in December, up 15-point-two percent from a month earlier.It marks the first time in a decade that the figure exceeded 20-thousand since July 2014, when it posted 20-thousand-312.