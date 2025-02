Photo : YONHAP News

The police questioned Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as part of their investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law bid in December.The special investigation team said Wednesday that Han, who is facing insurrection charges, was summoned and questioned as a suspect Tuesday afternoon.In the second interrogation, which lasted over nine hours, the police reportedly grilled Han about what happened on the night of December 3, including a Cabinet meeting held shortly before Yoon declared martial law.The police are thought to have asked the suspended prime minister whether he was aware of Yoon’s alleged instructions to cut off power and water supplies to certain media outlets while martial law was in effect.Han served as acting president after Yoon’s impeachment by the National Assembly on December 14, but the Assembly went on to impeach Han in late December and he is currently suspended from duty.