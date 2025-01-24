Opposition Leader Slams Yoon for Trivializing Martial Law Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung has strongly criticized President Yoon Suk Yeol for saying “nothing happened” as a result of the December 3 martial law decree.The opposition leader issued the criticism Wednesday during the party’s Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly, urging Yoon to “get a grip.”Lee said that contrary to Yoon’s claim, something serious happened and that serious thing is still happening.At the fifth hearing of Yoon’s impeachment trial on Tuesday, the suspended president testified that nothing actually happened during the short-lived martial law period and said hearing allegations related to the incident felt like “chasing the moon’s shadow over the surface of a lake.”The opposition party chair said he gets the impression that Yoon is trying to make his martial law move sound like a summer night’s dream, accusing Yoon and the ruling People Power Party of trying to trivialize and make a joke out of what Lee called an insurrection and a self-coup.