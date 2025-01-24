National Assembly Speaker Embarks on 5-Day Visit to China

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik embarked on a five-day visit to China on Wednesday.According to the speaker’s office, Woo will visit China from Wednesday to Sunday for a series of meetings with top Chinese officials, including Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.The two are expected to discuss how best to strengthen economic cooperation and help more South Korean companies enter China.During his visit, Woo also plans to engage in in-depth discussions to garner support for the success of the 2025 APEC Summit in Gyeongju, China’s constructive role in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and the preservation and management of Korean independence movement sites in China.Woo will also seek China’s cooperation to vitalize exchanges between the National Assembly and the National People’s Congress.At the invitation of the congress, the National Assembly speaker will also attend the opening ceremony of the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin.There are also expectations that Woo may meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the five-day visit.